Overnight into Tuesday, October 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck helicopters and equipment of the russian occupation forces at airfields near occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk - two helicopters were hit.

This follows from a statement by the Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

The statement said the strikes were successful.

Later, the General Staff of the AFU clarified that units of the missile forces hit two helicopters on landing sites, an ammunition depot, and an enemy artillery piece.

On the night of October 17, a video with explosions allegedly in Berdiansk appeared in local media.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff, the invaders lost almost 900 soldiers and more than 120 pieces of equipment during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military shot down another Su-25 Hrach attack aircraft of the russian occupation army on the front line in the Donetsk Region. This is already the third such plane in a week.