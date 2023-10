Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the United States will supply ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine on an ongoing basis. He said this on the air of the 1+1 TV channel, European Pravda reports.

Kuleba answered in the affirmative when asked whether first delivery of ATACMS meant that the U.S. would transmit them permanently and in greater numbers.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, this is a direct result of the agreements between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, which were reached in Washington during their personal meeting in late September.

"If you read between the lines President Zelenskyy’s speech after the meeting with Biden, you could understand from him that a very important decision was made... Therefore, we thank the United States for fulfilling the agreements and for strengthening our firepower," Kuleba said.

He also hopes that in the future Ukraine will receive ATACMS missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 kilometers.

Recall that on Tuesday, October 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched missile attacks on airports in temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk. During the attack, the Ukrainian military first used American ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.