The Ministry of Defense has put into operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine several new samples of drones at once.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense has put into operation several new UAV samples at once. For the first time, this was due to the new scheme of simplified admission of innovations on the battlefield within a few days. What used to slow down for months has worked using a fast and transparent algorithm," the report said.

The Ministry of Defense notes that FPV drones are real tools for destroying the enemy and protecting Ukraine, so the ministry is doing everything to make more of them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Ministry of Defense put into operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the SAKER SCOUT drone with artificial intelligence.

Recall that earlier the Ministry of Defense allowed writing off military property lost in battle according to a simplified procedure. If earlier it was necessary to collect up to 40 documents for the decommissioning of a drone and it took from one month to half a year, now the adopted changes will reduce this procedure to 20 days.

In September, the Ministry of Defense supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with helmets that withstand five 9mm bullet shots.

Besides, the Ministry of Defense increases the list of servicemen who receive additional remuneration, in particular, it increased payments to wounded, instructors of training centers, conscripts and cadets.