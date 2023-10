The Ministry of Defense is expanding the list of servicemen who receive additional remuneration, including increased payments to the wounded, training center instructors, conscripts and cadets. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the message, in the near future the additional remuneration, which will be accrued from September 29, will be credited to the accounts of the following categories of servicemen:

UAH 100,000 - servicemen of the missile forces, artillery and air defense, who carry out fire damage to the enemy, without the condition of being in the area of hostilities (previously they received UAH 30,000);

UAH 100,000 - military personnel who carry out demining in areas of hostilities (previously they received UAH 30,000);

UAH 50,000 - military personnel from the command and headquarters (including those outside the areas of hostilities) who manage units conducting hostilities (previously they received UAH 30,000);

UAH 30,000 - to military personnel for the performance of combat tasks of demining outside the areas of hostilities.

Wounded servicemen who have been under the command for more than two months and are unable to perform military service duties in their respective positions due to their health will receive an additional UAH 20,100 (calculated from June 1).

Instructors of training centers will receive an additional from UAH 15,000 to UAH 30,000 (calculated from June 1).

Conscripts - UAH 6,000 (calculated from June 1).

Cadets - UAH 2,350 (calculated from June 1).

The Ministry of Defense notes that servicemen will start receiving the updated financial support from September 29.

Payments to soldiers fighting on the front lines have been kept at the same level - UAH 100,000.

The same applies to servicemen who were injured (concussion, trauma, mutilation) related to the defense of the Motherland and are undergoing inpatient treatment, as well as families of prisoners of war and missing persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, the Verkhovna Rada, after a long discussion, adopted the law on additional payments to the military, which, in particular, stipulates that military personnel will be paid additional remuneration in the amount from UAH 30,000 to UAH 100,000 per month.

On September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers established an additional remuneration in the amount from UAH 15,000 to UAH 30,000 for heads and instructors of military training centers, and an additional payment of UAH 20,100 is provided for wounded servicemen who are recognized as temporarily unfit for military service and placed under the command of commanders.