The Ministry of Defense has allowed writing off the military property lost in battle under a simplified procedure - in two weeks instead of six months. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense passed an order that allowed writing off the military property lost in battle under a simplified procedure. Without excessive bureaucracy, this will take up to 20 days instead of six months," he said.

Umerov noted that now it is not necessary to conduct a separate investigation for each unit and receive approval from senior management.

So, according to him, if earlier it was necessary to collect up to 40 documents for writing off a drone and it took from one month to half a year, now the adopted changes will reduce this procedure to 20 days.

He also noted that equipment worth up to UAH 1.5 million could be written off by the commanders of individual companies, battalions or brigades.

The Ministry of Defense says that under the order, commanders can:

- write off the means of defeat spent in the course of hostilities, or on practical firing on the basis of the write-off act approved by the commander of a separate company, battalion, brigade;

- write off UAVs lost as a result of hostilities worth up to UAH 1.5 million without obtaining approvals from the Air Forces Command, Logistics Forces and the Ministry of Defense;

- separate, disassemble samples of military equipment damaged in the performance of combat missions, or components that are not used, for restoration, modernization or manufacture of other equipment;

- without conducting an investigation, write off kamikaze drones and other drones redesigned to perform targets.

From now on, only two acts are enough to write off an UAV: an act on launching during hostilities and an act of high-quality technical condition.

The Ministry of Defense notes that thanks to the simplification of the procedure and the reduction of write-off deadlines, commanders will receive information about the need for military equipment more quickly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Verkhovna Rada allowed commanders of military units to write off military property (except for weapons) worth up to 100,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 1.7 million) under a simplified procedure during martial law.