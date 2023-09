The Ministry of Defense has provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with helmets that can withstand 5 shots of a 9mm bullet. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Five samples of combat ballistic helmets were delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Each of the models underwent military (experimental) tests in units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

Among the helmets supplied to AFU, there are full-size and high-cut helmets.

"They are identical, only one model has cutouts for the ears. The helmet has side rails for attaching special headphones, flashlights and a front attachment for night vision devices, thermal imagers, cameras, etc. These helmets are of the 1st class of protection. They must withstand 5 shots of a 9mm Makarov bullet, 5 shots of a 9mm Luger bullet. The shell of the helmet should provide resistance to damage by typical 1.1 g shrapnel simulators that have a V50 speed of at least 670 m/s fired from a distance of 5 m," say experts from development of tangible property of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For each size, the weight is determined, because according to the military standard, the recommended weight of the helmet should be no more than 1.5 kg.

Currently, military (experimental) tests of new helmet models are being conducted (one of Ukrainian and two of foreign manufacturers).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov stated that in 2023, Ukraine will be able to independently provide all the needs of the defense forces in body armor and helmets.