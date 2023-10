Partisans blow up car with FSB agents in Berdiansk, no one survived - Defense Intelligence

In the occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, partisans blew up a car carrying four FSB agents.

This was announced by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 23, 2023, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region, a car carrying four representatives of the russian FSB was destroyed by an explosion. Representatives of the Ukrainian resistance movement carried out a revenge action on Michurina Street near the Jasmin Guest-House hotel, which the FSB agents turned into their hiding place," the Defense Intelligence informed.

Among those liquidated is a russian war criminal who brutally tortured local citizens of Ukraine.

After the car was blown up, the gauleiter of the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region, Balytskyi, ordered to increase the curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and representatives of the russian special services immediately left the hotel and transferred to a new hiding place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Resistance Movement in the occupied territory helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine to identify specific enemy targets.

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, trucks allegedly transporting russian army helicopters damaged at the Berdiansk airport (Zaporizhzhia Region) were stuck.

On October 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the airports in Berdiansk and Luhansk, which are occupied by the russian army.

Later, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that nine helicopters, airfield equipment, an air defense launcher and an ammunition depot were destroyed in Berdiansk and Luhansk as part of an operation called Dragonfly.