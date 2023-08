All the false positions that the occupiers create in the temporarily occupied territories will not help them hide their military forces, because thanks to the powerful help of the resistance movement, the Ukrainian Defense Forces clearly know what positions they are working on. Captain 1st rank Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon, ArmiyaInform reports.

"False targets are a waste of ammunition, and we protect them, as well as our people, and the equipment and weapons that we need in order to knock the enemy out of our territory in general. Therefore, we do not react to the accumulation of civilian equipment, we know for sure, where there may be a concentration of the civilian population, and our work on the enemy's combat positions is extremely specific: only where it has been checked. That is why, in recent days, specific figures regarding the destruction from 20 to 80 rashists have appeared in our summaries," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced that the Russian invaders had closed the temporarily occupied village of Pryshyb in the Zaporizhzhia Region to entry and exit.

On July 11, Fedorov reported about hits in the temporarily occupied Novooleksiyivka of the Henichesk district of the Kherson Region.

The mayor of Melitopol reported on the explosions in Tokmak on July 11.