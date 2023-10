9 helicopters and air defense. AFU specify occupiers’ losses in Berdiansk and Luhansk

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nine helicopters, air defense installations and special equipment during the DRAGONFLY operation at airfields in the temporarily occupied airfields of Berdiansk and Luhansk. This was stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, October 17.

Special Operations Forces received information about the deployment by the russian invaders of a large number of aircraft, special equipment and ammunition at the airfields of Berdiansk and Luhansk. Coordinates and necessary data were transferred to units of the Defense Forces for defeat.

According to the latest data, the following items were destroyed in Berdiansk and Luhansk:

nine helicopters of various modifications;

special equipment that was located at the airfields;

air defense launcher;

ammunition depot;

runway airfields were damaged.

The ammunition depot in Berdiansk was detonating until 4 a.m. Detonation in Luhansk lasted until 11 a.m. The losses of the occupiers are dozens of killed and wounded. Bodies are still being removed from the rubble.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, October 17, the Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced strikes on russian airfields in Luhansk and Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

On September 21, the SSU and the Armed Forces Navy conducted a joint attack on the Saky airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On August 27, russian air defense missed a massive raid of Ukrainian drones on a Kursk airfield.