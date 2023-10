Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi tried to appeal his arrest in the Supreme Court.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A cassation appeal was submitted to the Supreme Court by the defense attorney on behalf of Kolomoiskyi against the decision of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the city of Kyiv dated September 2 and the decision of the Kyiv Court of Appeals dated September 25 on the arrest of the businessman with bail.

However, the Supreme Court refused to consider the case, as decisions are not subject to appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor admitted in court that businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi's bail was increased because the National Anti-Corruption Bureau took over the case.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts of the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and served him with a new suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

Kolomoiskyi was remanded in custody and the bail was increased 8 times to UAH 4 billion.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with bail. Such a decision was made by the Kyiv Court of Appeal.