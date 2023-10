Nova Poshta shows moment when russians attack warehouse in Kharkiv Region from inside the building

Nova Poshta published a video of the moment russians attacked a warehouse in the Kharkiv Region from inside the building where the workers were.

It shared the video on X (Twitter).

“Our colleagues spent their last seconds alive helping - sorting parcels with medicine and humanitarian aid for the civilian suffering from the war. The russia destroyed a civilian building and should be convicted of war crimes,” the message reads.

We will remind you that on the night of October 21, the russians hit the Nova Poshta terminal in the village of Korotychi, Kharkiv Region, with a missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of victims as a result of russian missile attacks on the terminal of the Nova Poshta near Kharkiv increased to 17 - it became known that one more employee of the enterprise received shrapnel wounds.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed from a height the consequences of shelling.