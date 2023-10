On the night of October 21, the russians hit the Nova Poshta terminal in the village of Korotychi, Kharkiv Region, with a missile. As a result, 6 people were killed and 16 were wounded. This is reported by the police of the Kharkiv Region.

It was noted there that the report of shelling was received around 10:20 p.m., it was reported about the fire at the Nova Poshta branch and the burning of a truck.

As of 02:30 a.m., it is known that 20 people were on the territory of the terminal, of which 6 people were killed and 16 were wounded. Among the victims are men aged from 19 to 43. They were taken to the hospital with injuries of varying degrees of severity.

"Specialists of the explosive department removed the fragments of the S-300 missile. Investigators, together with forensic experts and medical experts, are examining the bodies of the killed," the police said.

According to the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, the investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on October 18, the russian occupying forces used an Iskander missile to strike the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. One woman was wounded.