Number of wounded due to shelling of Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv Region increased to 17

The number of victims as a result of russian missile attacks on the terminal of the Nova Poshta near Kharkiv increased to 17 - it became known that one more employee of the enterprise received shrapnel wounds.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"As of now, the number of victims has increased to 17. One more employee of the enterprise received shrapnel wounds. He was given medical assistance and refused to be hospitalized," the report says.

We will remind, according to the investigation, on October 21, at around 10:15 p.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on the Nova Poshta terminal in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv district. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by two missiles of the S-300 type from the territory of the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation.

It is known about 6 killed and 17 wounded. All the victims are employees of the enterprise.

As a result of an enemy strike, a fire broke out on an area of about 300 square meters. The terminal is almost completely destroyed, trucks are damaged.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, take all measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the aggressor state.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier it was reported that 6 people were killed and 16 wounded as a result of the night shelling of the Nova Poshta terminal in the Kharkiv district.