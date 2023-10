Site of Hamas combat wing used Ukrainian hosting before attack on Israel, then switched to russian hosting - s

A few days after the attack by the militants of the terrorist organization Hamas on Israel, the website of the al-Qassam Brigades combat wing moved to russian hosting from Ukrainian.

This is stated in the material of the Insikt Group, the threat research department of the private intelligence company Recorded Future, with which the russian Meduza got acquainted.

So, from May 28, 2021 to October 11, 2023, the alqassam.ps site used an IP address with Ukrainian hosting Oleksandr Siedinkin.

The site has reportedly been running with varying success since October 7, the day Hamas invaded Israel. Since October 11, this domain has been using several different IP addresses. According to the researchers, this was done to protect the resource from blocking and attacks like "denial of service" (DoS).

Already on October 11, the website of the combat wing of Hamas moved to the russian IP address and hosting VDSina of the Hosting-technologies company. On October 15, the site of the combat wing of Hamas also began to simultaneously use the IP addresses of companies in Lebanon and Panama.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ruling party of Israel promised russia retribution for supporting Hamas by providing aid to Ukraine.

We will remind you that on October 7, hundreds of missiles were fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip. In the South of the country, a clash between the army and militants was reported.

On October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had entered a long war.

Meanwhile, today, October 22, it became known that the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said that a high-ranking Hamas commander was killed during an overnight Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.