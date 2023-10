Russia will "pay" for supporting the Palestinian group Hamas after Israeli forces defeat it, said Amir Weitmann, a member of Israel's ruling party.

"Russia is supporting the Nazis who want to commit genocide against us, and russia will pay for it. We will win this war. After that, we will not forget what you are doing," Weitmann said on the air of the rashist propaganda TV channel RT.

According to him, having gained the upper hand over Hamas, Israel will help Ukraine defeat russia.

"We're going to make sure you pay for what you've done," Weitmann added.

He also called the RT channel russian propaganda and told the presenters that they were "on the russian payroll."

The broadcast of RT, in which Weitmann appeared, was dedicated to the strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. The russian TV channel called this event an Israeli airstrike that killed hundreds of people. Because of this, Weitmann called RT "a place of lies" because, according to him, there was no attack on the hospital by the Israeli army.

Weitmann is the founder of the liberal wing of Israel's ruling Likud party, whose leader is Benjamin Netanyahu, who holds the post of Prime Minister of the country.