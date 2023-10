The spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said that a high-ranking Hamas commander was killed during an overnight Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

This is reported by The Times of Israel.

"We are intensifying attacks in the Gaza Strip to reduce threats to our forces in preparation for the next phase of the war," he said, referring to an expected Israeli ground offensive.

“We will go to the next stage under the best conditions for the IDF and according to the decision of the political echelon," Hagari says.

According to him, dozens of Hamas members, including the deputy commander of the terrorist group's missile forces, were killed during the night strikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the US and European governments are asking Israel to postpone the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in order to provide additional time for the release of hostages held by the Hamas group.

It will be recalled that Hamas decided to release from captivity two American women - a mother and a daughter, who got there after the attack on Israel on October 7.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant provided details of Israel's action plan in the Gaza Strip.

The United States demanded that Israel limit civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip during the ground operation to destroy Hamas, as a result of which plans for its implementation have changed significantly, senior Israeli officials told Bloomberg.