The United States demanded that Israel limit civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip during the ground operation to destroy Hamas, as a result of which plans for its implementation have changed significantly, senior Israeli officials told Bloomberg.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initially planned to carry out an operation with "coordinated strikes from the air, sea and land", but after visits to the country by US President Joseph Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin, it will differ greatly from the original plans, sources say. According to them, the operation may start later and last longer.

All interlocutors emphasize that the role and influence of the USA on Israel in this war against Hamas will be stronger than at any time in the past. At the same time, the US supports Israel's goal of destroying the military infrastructure of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in particular the extensive network of tunnels.

The fear in Washington is not only the potentially high number of casualties among the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, but also the expansion of the military conflict in the region and the entry into it of terrorist groups supported by Iran, as well as the Iranian army itself.