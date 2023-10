The US and European governments are asking Israel to delay a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip to allow more time to free hostages held by the Hamas grouping. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to American and European officials.

According to the representative of the American authorities, significant support in this matter is provided by the government of Qatar. He noted that the situation with the negotiations remains difficult due to the bombing of the Gaza Strip by Israel and due to the aggravation of the humanitarian crisis situation in the region.

Meanwhile, it became known that two hostages captured by the Hamas grouping were released after Israel, under pressure from Western countries, decided to postpone the invasion of the Gaza Strip. Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie, captured on October 7 in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, have been handed over to the Red Cross, Israeli authorities have confirmed.

Brigadier General Gal Hirsch, accompanied by other security forces, "received them at the border of the Gaza Strip, and they are now on their way to a meeting place at one of the military bases in the center of the country, where their family members are waiting for them," the BBC quoted the official statement of the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.