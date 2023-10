Israel presents war plan and creation of "new security regime" in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant presented the details of Israel's action plan in the Gaza Strip. The statement, cited by the Times of Israel portal, was made during a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in Tel Aviv.

According to Gallant, the main goals of the Israel Defense Forces include eliminating the Palestinian grouping Hamas by destroying its military and administrative capabilities. After that, Israel will renounce responsibility for the Gaza Strip and create a "new security regime" in it.

Gallant informed the committee members that the war would take place in three stages.

"We are in the first phase, in which a military campaign is being conducted using airstrikes and then with ground maneuvers," the Minister said.

At this stage, the army will be engaged in destroying Hamas fighters and damaging their infrastructure to defeat the grouping.

The second stage will be a continuation of hostilities, but with a lower intensity, as the troops will work on "elimination of the foci of resistance."

The third stage will be "the creation of a new security regime in the Gaza Strip, the release of Israel from responsibility for everyday life in the Gaza Strip and the creation of a new safe reality for Israeli citizens and residents of the surrounding areas," the Minister concluded.

The day before, the Israeli military received a "green light" to enter the Gaza Strip, a member of the country's National Security Council, Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat told ABC News.

"We will make every effort to return our hostages, return them alive," he promised.