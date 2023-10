Russia's loss of combat helicopters as a result of Ukraine's first use of ATACMS at the airfield in Berdiansk will significantly affect the capabilities of russian forces on this section of the front. Probably, further attacks using American ATACMS will affect russia's ability to both defend and advance at the front.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence of October 20.

Intelligence recalls that on October 17, as a result of attacks on military airfields of the russian army in Berdiansk and Luhansk, several helicopters and air defense systems were most likely destroyed.

"Although the extent of damage is currently unconfirmed, it is likely nine Russian military helicopters at Berdyansk and five at Luhansk were destroyed, with Ukraine claiming to have used the US-provided long-range army tactical missiles (ATACMS) for the first time,” the review notes.

Analysts write that until now, the participation of fixed-wing aviation in the air support of russian forces was very insignificant and russian defense increasingly relied on helicopters.

The airfield in Berdiansk was used by the russians as a forward base on the southern section of the front for both logistics and offensive and defense capabilities.

"If confirmed, it is highly likely these losses will have an impact on Russia’s ability both to defend and conduct further offensive activity on this axis. Given the current strain on Russian military production, the confirmed loss of any air frames will be difficult to replace in the short to medium term,” the intelligence agency notes.

According to analysts, this also means even greater loads on those vehicles and pilots of the russian army, which remain, while people and devices almost certainly suffer combat exhaustion and maintenance issues due to the unanticipated protracted campaign.

“There is a realistic possibility this strike will compel Russia to once again relocate its operating bases and command and control nodes farther from the front lines, increasing the burden on logistics chains ," the intelligence adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked airports in Berdiansk and Luhansk, which are occupied by the russian army.

Later, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as part of an operation called Dragonfly in Berdiansk and Luhansk, nine helicopters, airfield equipment, an air defense launcher and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

The Ukrainian military attacked the airfields with ATACMS ballistic missiles with a cluster warhead.

Meanwhile, ATACMS ballistic missiles, which the United States transferred to Ukraine, should be used exclusively within the sovereign territory of the Ukrainian state.