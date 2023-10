Ukraine uses ATACMS missiles against russian aircraft for the first time - WSJ

During the attack on russian helicopters in the airfields near Luhansk and Berdiansk, Ukraine used ATACMS missiles for the first time.

The Wall Street Journal writes about it and publishes relevant photos.

They claim that a small amount of ATACMS was sent to Ukraine secretly. Journalists publish the hull of one of these missiles.

At the same time, immediately after the attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a mysterious video message in which he thanked "some of our partners."

"I thank those who destroy the logistics and bases of the occupiers on our land. There are results, effective weapons, as we agreed," the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 22, NBC News reported with reference to its own sources in Congress that the United States will provide Ukraine with a small batch of ATACMS missiles.

The former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, believes that Ukraine can be provided with ATACMS ballistic missiles with a less powerful cluster part. This modification of the missile is not suitable for the destruction of large objects of the russian army.

On the morning of October 17, it became known that the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nine helicopters, air defense systems and special equipment during the operation "DRAGONFLY" at the airfields in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk.

The russian military published photos of unexploded submunitions at the Berdiansk airfield, and also claimed that they were parts of ATACMS missiles.