On the morning of October 19, the russian occupiers shelled the city of Kherson with artillery, hitting a residential area was recorded. Three people were wounded.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"Kherson is under fire from the occupiers. There are wounded. The enemy hit the city with artillery. The hit was in a residential area," the report says.

It is indicated that 3 people were wounded as a result of the shelling. In particular, a 49-year-old woman has a contusion and mine-explosive injury, shrapnel injuries. The condition is grave. The men, 60 and 39 years old, suffered shrapnel wounds.

The wounded were hospitalized.

We will remind you that on the morning of October 19, explosions rang out in Kherson - the russian occupiers are shelling Korabelnyi district and the central part of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the night, air defense forces destroyed 3 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and an Kh-59 missile over Ukraine. The enemy attacked with 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

In particular, in Sumy on the evening of Wednesday, October 18, an explosion rang out during an air alert. An infrastructure facility in the city was damaged.

In addition, the occupiers attacked Mykolaiv and Kryvorizkyi district with missiles.