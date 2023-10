Enemy attacks with ballistics. Air Defense Forces destroy 3 Shaheds and 1 Kh-59 missile over Ukraine at night

At night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed three Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and an X-59 missile over Ukraine. The enemy also used five Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Thus, from 8:00 p.m. on October 18 to 5:00 a.m. on October 19, 2023, the invaders attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Shahed-type UAVs, guided air and anti-aircraft missiles.

It is reported that a total of 17 means of air attack were recorded in the strike on industrial, infrastructure, civilian, and military objects:

5 Iskander-May ballistic missiles;

1 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile;

1 Kh-59 guided air missile;

1 cruise missile (type to be specified);

9 attack UAVs Shahed-136/131.

According to the agency, the occupiers attacked objects in the Donetsk, Mykolayiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the anti-aircraft defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed four air targets:

one guided air missile Kh-59;

three attack UAVs Shahed-136/131.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy missile over Kryvyi Rih District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region. In the meantime, it became known that as a result of the evening attack on Pavlohrad, there is destruction at the infrastructure object.

In addition, the number of people killed as a result of a russian missile attack on the Stepove Community on the evening of October 18 increased to two. In addition, the enemy attacked the affected settlement, as well as the regional center of the region, at night.