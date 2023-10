On the evening of Wednesday, October 18, an explosion rang out in Sumy during an air alert. An infrastructure facility in the city was damaged. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram.

"In the middle of the night, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Shahed type hit an infrastructure object in the city of Sumy," the report said.

All emergency services and the military administration work at the site of the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, air defense forces shot down an enemy missile over Kryvorizkyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region. In the meantime, it became known that as a result of the evening attack on Pavlohrad, there is destruction at the infrastructure object.

In addition, the number of people killed as a result of a russian missile attack on the Stepivska community in the evening of October 18 increased to 2. In addition, the enemy attacked the affected settlement, as well as the regional center of the region at night.

Meanwhile, during the night, air defense forces destroyed 3 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and an Kh-59 missile over Ukraine. The enemy attacked with 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The occupiers attacked objects in the Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 4 air targets.