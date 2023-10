The number of people killed as a result of a russian missile strike on the Stepivska community in the evening of October 18 increased to 2. Besides, the enemy attacked the affected settlement, as well as the regional center of the region, also at night.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

So, on the evening of October 18 at 8:30 p.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on a settlement of the Stepivska community. The catering establishment came under the hit. Two people were killed under the rubble, one person was wounded.

As a result of the strike, residential buildings, an agricultural enterprise and other civilian infrastructure were also damaged.

In addition, this night around 02:40 a.m. in the same settlement, a fire broke out on the roof of an unused one-story warehouse building as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the Shahed-136/131 type attack UAV. No casualties reported.

Also, on the night of October 19 at 00:55 a.m., the city of Mykolaiv was hit by a missile, as a result of which a fire broke out in an unused warehouse building on the territory of one of the enterprises, and apartment buildings were damaged by the blast wave. No casualties reported.

We will remind you that in the evening it became known that the russians attacked the settlement of the Stepivska community of the Mykolaiv Region. It was reported about the death of one person. It was indicated that another one may be under the rubble of the building.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, October 19, the troops of the aggressor country of russia launched 6 Shahed-type attack drones over the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed half of the air targets.