President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of October 17 regarding the protection and ensuring the safety of the functioning of critical infrastructure and energy facilities in the conditions of hostilities. This is stated in decree No. 695 of October 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document states that the relevant decision of the NSDC was made in connection with the possible further use by the aggressor of the tactics of massive air strikes on these objects, as a result of the identification of certain problematic issues and shortcomings in the protection and defense of critical infrastructure objects and with the aim of overcoming the crisis situation in the fuel and energy sector, especially during the preparation for the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to ensure, within a ten-day period (until October 27), the implementation of works and measures for proper engineering and physical protection (regarding anti-drone protection, warning systems, shelters for personnel, placement of spare/duplicate control points in protected places) of critical infrastructure, increasing the number and strengthening the defense capability of fire groups from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, which carry out anti-aircraft cover, protection and defense of critical infrastructure facilities.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers must take comprehensive measures within a ten-day period to create conditions for the operators of the critical infrastructure of the fuel and energy sector at the relevant facilities regarding:

protection of personnel of critical infrastructure facilities, organization and implementation of evacuation measures in case of emergencies;

creation of reserves of equipment, spare parts, etc., for the timely restoration of damaged objects and protective structures, monitoring of compliance with the repair schedules of the necessary equipment;

provision of critical infrastructure facilities with power sources (electric generators) and the necessary amount of fuel for their stable and uninterrupted functioning.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also instructed to approve within a three-month period (by January 17) the Plan of measures for the restoration of critical infrastructure facilities of the fuel and energy sector, which were destroyed or damaged as a result of russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, with the definition of a separate section of measures to counter technical intelligence and information protection with limited access regarding the state of restoration of critical infrastructure objects, which are intended to ensure the defense and security of the state, foreseeing the carrying out of restoration works that allow to ensure uninterrupted electricity and heat supply in the amount necessary for the proper functioning of objects in the economic and social and humanitarian spheres, creation of reserve capacities of electric and heat generation.

The government should determine the sources of funding for the relevant Plan and control mechanisms for the distribution and targeted use of funds, if necessary, develop a bill on making appropriate amendments to the law on the state budget for 2023.

Central executive bodies, regional military administrations with the participation of critical infrastructure operators are instructed to take measures within a month (until November 17) to prevent the dissemination of information, the disclosure of which could lead to the enemy's knowledge of critical infrastructure facilities, including critical technological information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that a unique multi-level protection of energy facilities has been established in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said that Ukraine will respond to the russian federation's attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

In September, the Verkhovna Rada's budget committee approved the allocation by the Cabinet of Ministers of UAH 18.6 billion from the state budget funds from the fund for liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression for engineering and technical measures to protect critical infrastructure facilities in the fuel and energy sector.