Ukraine hopes to receive more weapons, including multipurpose fighters, and will respond to attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov stated this on CNN, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The minister stressed on CNN that in winter russia will focus on striking at Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

“But we will respond," Umerov said.

The minister added that he hoped for the arrival of multi-role fighters in Ukraine as soon as possible, which will help the Armed Forces to make progress in the counteroffensive.

"We need more weapons that will change the game. Hopefully multi-role fighters will arrive soon and we will make progress. We need these weapons to return the territories and have an advantage on the battlefield," said Umerov.

Recall that earlier the Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that Ukrenergo already today is ready to cover winter consumption. There may be difficulties associated with russian shelling, but "the power system will not fall apart."

The Ministry of Energy said that the scenario with a blackout is not ruled out if the russian federation strikes again at Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities.