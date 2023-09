Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that a unique multi-level passive and active protection of energy facilities has been erected in Ukraine.

He said this during a speech at the Future of Ukrainian Energy Forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine is doing projects to protect energy facilities that no one in the world has yet done, and work is also continuing on decentralization of the power system.

"Today, Ukraine has a much larger number and capacity of air defence systems. Last year, there was no Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T, SAMP-T or many other systems. Our air defence system has become even more comprehensive and experienced. We continue to work on its development. By the winter, it will become even stronger, more capable and more effective," said Shmyhal.

Also, according to him, russia has fewer missiles, while the aggressor's ability to produce them is much lower than the enemy would like.

"A large repair campaign has been carried out. And this is the third factor. We have 7 nuclear power units in operation today, and 2 more are completing the repair programme. TPP power units and hydroelectric power units will be in operation until the beginning of winter. As of today, we have also repaired more than 80% of the main power grids," the Head of Government noted.

