The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada approved the allocation by the Cabinet of Ministers of UAH 18.6 billion from the funds of the state budget from the fund for liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression for engineering and technical measures to protect critical infrastructure facilities in the fuel and energy sector of critical infrastructure. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the funds will be sent to the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the amount of UAH 8.8 billion, as well as to the Ministry of Energy - in the amount of UAH 9.7 billion. Implementation of appropriate measures should protect all critical infrastructure facilities of the fuel and energy sector of critical infrastructure from damage by attacks by russian troops.

In total, UAH 61.6 billion were allocated from the fund for liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence, the aggressor country of russia may start new attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine at the end of September or the beginning of October.

At the beginning of September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which, in particular, discussed the preparation of the Ukrainian energy system for winter.