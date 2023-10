President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the transfer of ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine by the United States; the Defense Forces have already successfully used them to strike at the enemy.

He said this in his evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Thank you to everyone who fights and works for the sake of Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who helps! And today, special thanks to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. They are performed very aptly - ATACMS showed themselves," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 22, NBC News announced, citing its own sources in Congress, that the United States would provide Ukraine with a small batch of ATACMS missiles.

On the morning of October 17, it became known that the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nine helicopters, air defense and special equipment during the DRAGONFLY operation at airfields in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk.

Russian military correspondents published photos of submunitions that did not blow up at the Berdiansk airfield, and stated that these were parts of ATACMS missiles.

In addition, immediately after today's attack on airfields in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a mysterious video address in which he thanked "some of our partners."