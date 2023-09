U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to give Ukraine a small number of ATACMS long-range missiles. But it will be a small party.

NBC News reports this, citing its sources in Congress.

The promise to give ATACMS came during Joe Biden's conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to NBC's interlocutor in Congress, U.S. officials are still discussing the type and number of missiles that will be sent to Ukraine, adding that the Eastern European countries have already transferred a significant part of their arms reserves to Kyiv.

It has not yet been reported how many missiles will be given and when it will be.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy visited the United States on September 18-21, where, in particular, he spoke at the general debate of the UN General Assembly and at a meeting of the UN Security Council, met with U.S. President Joe Biden.

During Zelenskyy’s visit, the United States announced a new USD 325 million military aid package for Ukraine, which did not include ATACMS long-range missiles. This package contains Avenger air defense systems, AIM-9M air defense missiles, additional ammunition for HIMARS, and a number of other weapons.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is working hard to obtain long-range weapons, in particular long-range ATACMS missiles and the results of this work will be noticeable after a certain time.

Ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit to the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States is nearing providing Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles this fall.