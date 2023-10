The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill on the lifetime financial monitoring of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs). Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Parliament supported No. 9296-d on strengthening the financial monitoring of PEPs (Politically Exposed Persons). The main innovation: instead of three years after the post, top officials (PEPs) will actually have a life status of PEP. But at the same time, the bill strengthens the responsibility of the subjects of primary financial monitoring (for example, banks) for unreasonable refusal of financial services users," he wrote.

Zhelezniak said that 276 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 9269 in the second reading with the minimum required 226 votes.

The parliamentarian noted that the bill was approved for the second reading in accordance with AML/CFT (anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing) standards, and would be credited as fulfilling the requirements of the International Monetary Fund. He added that this IMF requirement should have been fulfilled by the end of September this year.

According to him, the adoption of this law is the last step to start negotiations with the European Union on Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Zhelezniak also gave details of the vote for this bill.

"There was even a signalling vote) The phrase: "Green button is our way to the European Union" will be remembered for a long time," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the Rada voted for the first reading of the bill to introduce lifetime financial monitoring of Politically Exposed Persons.

Earlier, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said that the Rada continued to debate on the control of Politically Exposed Persons: whether it should act for three years, or be lifelong. At the same time, Hetmantsev emphasized that lifelong control complies with EU laws and directives, and noted that he supports lifelong control for PEPs.

In early September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address called on the Verkhovna Rada to concentrate on the adoption of bills that will allow opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. In particular, Zelenskyy focused on bills on restoring electronic declaration, on changing the law on national minorities and on Politically Exposed Persons.