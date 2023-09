The Verkhovna Rada intends to introduce lifelong financial monitoring of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs). Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Parliament adopted as a basis the modified version of bill 9269 on the financial monitoring of Politically Exposed Persons. In fact, instead of a three-year limit, the principle of "once pep-forever pep" is returning again. A register of PEPs is also being created," he wrote.

Zhelezniak reported that 260 MPs voted for the adoption of bill 9269, with the minimum required of 226.

He added that this bill is a structural beacon of the memorandum with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and should be implemented by the end of September 2023.

It is also the last condition for opening negotiations with the European Union on Ukraine's membership in the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said that debates were ongoing in the Verkhovna Rada regarding the control of Politically Exposed Persons: whether it should operate for three years or be lifelong. At the same time, Hetmantsev emphasized that lifetime control complies with EU laws and directives, and noted that he supports lifetime control for PEPs.

At the beginning of September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video message called on the Verkhovna Rada to concentrate efforts on the adoption of bills that will enable the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. In particular, Zelenskyy focused attention on bills on the restoration of electronic declaration, on changes to the law on national minorities and on Politically Exposed Persons.