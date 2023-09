Debates regarding control of Politically Exposed Persons continue in Rada: whether it should be effective for

Debates continue in the Verkhovna Rada regarding the bill on the control of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs): whether it should be valid for three years or for life. According to the message of the Verkhovna Rada in Telegram, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, told the Rada TV channel about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Hetmantsev called the bill on the measures of enhanced control of Politically Exposed Persons the most difficult to pass among the requirements of the European Union for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU.

He noted that there is currently an active discussion in the Verkhovna Rada regarding this bill, in which it is said that measures of increased control should be applied to MPs, high-ranking officials and members of local councils for life.

"Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is debating whether this status should be valid only for three years after the end of the term of office or after the dismissal of the official, or whether it should be lifelong," he said.

Lifetime control complies with the laws and directives of the European Union.

Hetmantsev noted that he supports lifelong control for PEPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video message called on the Verkhovna Rada to concentrate its efforts on the adoption of bills that will enable the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. In particular, Zelenskyy focused attention on bills on the restoration of electronic declaration, on changes to the law on national minorities and on Politically Exposed Persons.