The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution that recognized the aggressor state russia a dictatorship, and russian president vladimir putin - dictator. Member of the Verkhovna Rada, member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on Telegram on Friday, October 13.

PACE not only recognized putin a dictator, and russia a dictatorship, but also called on all countries to execute a warrant for the arrest of the president of the russian federation and arrest him, Honcharenko wrote.

According to him, the resolution calls on all countries to stop all contacts with putin and consider him illegitimate after his presidential term ends in March 2024.

"This decision was made unanimously! So that you understand what is the mood in PACE," Honcharenko emphasized.

The MP also submitted an amendment that defines the self-proclaimed president of Belarus a dictator so that the international community blocks any cooperation with him too.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 26, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) supported a resolution on the creation of an international tribunal over the military-political leadership of russia and Belarus.

On October 13, 2022, PACE recognized the russian regime as terrorist.

Recall, on March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of russian president vladimir putin for a war crime in the form of illegal deportation of children and illegal transportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the russian federation.