The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has recognized the Russian regime as terrorist.

Oleksii Honcharenko, Member of Parliament, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"PACE has just adopted a very strong resolution on Ukraine! The most important points of the resolution: it is noted that the Russian regime is terrorist. This is a powerful signal of world scale, and this is another step for Russia to be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism," he wrote.

99 delegates voted for the corresponding resolution, 1 abstained.

Honcharenko notes that in accordance with the resolution, PACE said that Ukraine needs to be provided with weapons - it concerns air defense systems to protect civilians.

It is also emphasized that Russia's stay in the United Nations Security Council is not legal and has no legal basis.

In addition, the adopted document calls for the creation of an international tribunal for the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, bills were submitted to the U.S. Congress on recognizing the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as genocide and recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.