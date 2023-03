The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. A warrant was also issued against the Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, who abducted a child from Donbas.

This was reported by the BBC press service with reference to the court.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, is most likely responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of the population (children) and illegal transfer of the population (children) from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation (according to Articles 8(2)(a)(vii) and 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute)," the message reads.

These are war crimes committed at least since February 24, 2022.

The court reports that "there are reasonable grounds to believe that Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the above-mentioned crimes" due to his own actions, actions with other people, or the inability to control his own subordinates who committed these crimes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian ombudsman for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova illegally adopted a child who was deported from Mariupol to the Russian Federation. Based on this fact, the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine will initiate a criminal case.

Russia announced that they have already adopted more than 300 orphans from Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as of late July, the occupiers forcibly deported at least 5,600 children to Russia.