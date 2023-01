The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has supported the resolution on the creation of an international tribunal over the military-political leadership of Russia and Belarus.

Member of Parliament, member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, January 26.

"PACE voted for the tribunal over Putin and Lukashenko in the Hague! A resolution calling for the immediate establishment of an international tribunal over the military-political leadership of Russia and Belarus has just been UNANIMOUSLY supported. The Hague is proposed as the venue for the tribunal. Symbolically," Honcharenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, the European Parliament supported a resolution on the creation of a tribunal to prosecute the top leadership of Russia and Belarus for crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

On January 17, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Smyrnov called for the creation of a special international Tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

On December 1, it became known that in France, together with Ukraine, they began to create a special tribunal for Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine.