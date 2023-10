The aggressor state russia is preparing for attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, for which it has restored a certain supply of missiles.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov announced this in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda on Thursday, October 12.

Last year, russia failed to plunge Ukraine into a complete blackout, so the enemy will try to implement it this year, Budanov said. According to him, the aggressor has enough strength and means, since recently it has been conducting limited missile attacks. This stock is sufficient to create problems for Ukraine in addition to energy in the oil and gas sector, with military facilities and industrial enterprises.

"Then he, thank God, failed. But there are no special adjustments in their plans, so they will continue to do so this season. Unfortunately, the battle for electricity awaits us again," Budanov emphasized.

Budanov explained that Ukraine needs more air defense to protect against russian missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 10, Budanov said that the war in Ukraine is the first war where absolutely all types of weapons are involved.

On September 1, Budanov said that even after the victory of Ukraine in the war, the aggressor country of the russian federation will want revenge, which can happen in 10 years.

At the same time, on August 24, Budanov said that for the de-occupation of Crimea there would be a ground operation.