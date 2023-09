After victory of Ukraine, russia will want revenge. Budanov suggests how much time they have to prepare

Even after the victory of Ukraine in the war, the aggressor country of the russian federation will want revenge. This can happen in 10 years, that's how much it takes for the Kremlin to recover militarily. The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this in an interview with Natalia Mosiichuk.

"Just 10 years is a normal period to rethink all this. Well, start the revenge again," he said.

Budanov assured that Ukraine will definitely have 10 years and if it succeeds in other ways after the victory of Ukraine to influence those territories that will be created, perhaps there will be much more.

"But we will have a minimum of 10 years," he predicted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully advance in the Melitopol direction, in particular, in the Novodanylivka-Novoprokopivka section. Getting entrenched at the reached boundaries.

Besides, the NATO Secretary General gave a positive assessment of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The warriors successfully push the russian invaders, gradually knocking the enemy out of its positions. They are able to break through some fortified lines of defense of the invaders.