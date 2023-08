The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the importance of a special operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea is for people to believe that liberation is just around the corner. According to him, the strikes will not end, there will be a ground operation and the return of Ukrainian territories.

He said this in the air of the telethon.

"The importance of this operation is primarily for people to believe. People first of all, not even on the territory of mainland Ukraine, but people in Crimea. For them to recall, remember and believe that victory is just around the corner, and the release of them is also just around the corner, a return to normal life - it continues. No one forgot about them, and no one is going to just leave them there. And when, let's say, certain strikes on the territory of the Crimea are carried out, it will not end with this. There will be a ground operation, there will be a return of our territories. Everyone will be waiting to come home soon," he said.

When asked by the journalist about the likelihood of de-occupation of Crimea through diplomacy, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted that "any diplomacy is powerless without the fact that you have real power."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence soldiers during a special operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea eliminated at least 30 soldiers of the russian occupation army, as well as damaged four russian speedboats.

Recall, on Thursday, August 24, the Defense Ministry published a video of the landing of Ukrainian Special Forces on the Tarkhankut Cape in the occupied Crimea.

And earlier, on August 23, the Ukrainian military hit an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system of the occupiers on the Tarkhankut Cape.