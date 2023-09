Putin's regime is currently still an unconquered enemy. The war in Ukraine is the first war where absolutely all types of weapons were used, said the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov. This is stated in the message of the Yalta European strategy.

The head of the Defense Intelligence explained that putin's regime is not as powerful as it wants to appear, because the war did not benefit it, and the power of the russian federation was greatly degraded. According to him, the economy of the aggressor state cannot withstand, finances are standing on reserves, and military power has lost a lot during the war. But the russian occupiers are adapting and have built several lines of defense, currently this enemy is still unconquered, Budanov emphasized.

"What kind of escalation can we talk about if absolutely all types of weapons are involved: from submarines to strategic bombers. We need to change the logic: not everything is in the hands of the russian federation, and not everything is in the hands of other players on the world stage, something also depends on us," stressed the head of the Defense Intelligence.

At the same time, the russian professional army, in the general sense, ended last fall, now they are fighting by mobilized, and the production of new weapons and equipment is at an absolutely insufficient level, Budanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that even after Ukraine's victory in the war, the aggressor country of the russian federation will want revenge, which could happen in 10 years.

On September 1, Budanov stated that the attack on the air base in pskov, russia, was carried out from russian territory.

On September 1, Budanov said that the aggressor state of russia is a bubble about which there are many fears and myths.