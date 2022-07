The Office of the President of Ukraine classified the decrees of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which allegedly deprived businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, co-chairman of the banned in Ukraine Opposition Platform - For Life party Vadym Rabinovych, and head of territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region Hennadii Korban of citizenship.

This is stated in the Office's response to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

Thus, the President's Office confirmed that the unpublished decrees of the President No. 502 and No. 503 relate to the termination of Ukrainian citizenship and admission to Ukrainian citizenship.

The response to the request states that the relevant decrees contain confidential information about the persons specified in them, while "there is no information regarding the consent of these persons to its dissemination."

"Confidential information in accordance with Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On Access to Public Information" refers to information with limited access," says the response to the request.

In addition, the Office of the President believes that the dissemination of information contained in the decrees may harm the rights and legitimate interests of individuals, and there is no information on the public interest in obtaining the requested information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, prior to that, a so-called presidential decree was published online, which refers to the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of several persons, including oligarch Kolomoiskyi, Rabinovych, and Korban.

Before that, there was information that Zelenskyy could deprive Kolomoiskyi, Rabinovych and Korban of citizenship.