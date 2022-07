Member of Parliament from Batkivschyna Serhii Vlasenko has published a screenshot of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which indicates the deprivation of citizenship of Ukraine of several people, including oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Vadym Rabinovych and the head of the territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region, businessman Hennadii Korban.

Vlasenko published the document on his Facebook page.

Decree No. 502/2022 of July 18 refers to the termination of citizenship of 10 people, including Kolomoiskyi, Rabinovych and Korban.

Vlasenko does not disclose the origin of the document.

There is no such decree on the president's website. However, there are decrees 501 and 504, which means that decrees 502 and 503 exist, but are not published.

Recall, according to Article 25 of the Constitution, in Ukraine it is impossible to deprive anyone of citizenship. "A citizen of Ukraine cannot be deprived of citizenship and the right to change citizenship. A citizen of Ukraine cannot be expelled from Ukraine or issued to another state," the Basic Law says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today it became known from the media that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy may deprive of the Ukrainian citizenship businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, co-chairman of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party Vadym Rabinovych and the head of the territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region Hennadii Korban.