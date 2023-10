The Lithuanian authorities agreed on a corridor for the transit of Ukrainian grain to Baltic ports. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis, on Twitter.

"Russia destroys food, Lithuania delivers it. A corridor for grain transit to Baltic ports has been accepted and agreed, relieving pressure at the Ukrainian border and increasing supply to Africa and beyond. Cooperation gives results!” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".

Ukraine exported 49 million tons of grain in the 2022/2023 marketing year, which is 1.3% more than in the 2021/2022 marketing year.

It was also reported that Poland has prepared transit corridors for Ukrainian grain for export to other countries, said the President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

On September 15, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary unilaterally introduced a national ban on the import of agricultural goods from Ukraine.

On September 20, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced his readiness to extend the ban on the import of products from Ukraine if Kyiv "escalates the conflict."

On September 20, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw does not provide military aid to Kyiv, as it is now focused on rearming its own army.