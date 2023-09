Poland threatens to expand ban on imports of goods from Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced his readiness to expand the ban on the import of products from Ukraine if Kyiv "escalates the conflict."

He said this in an interview with Polsat News, European Pravda reports.

Thus the Polish Prime Minister reacted to a recent statement by the trade representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka regarding a possible embargo on onions, tomatoes, cabbage and apples from Poland.

"I warn the Ukrainian authorities, because if it escalates the conflict in this way, we will add more products to the list of banned imports to Poland," Morawiecki emphasized.

He added that his country has "done a lot for Ukraine" and therefore expects its interests "to be understood."

"We will defend our interests with all determination. This means that we, of course, respect all the problems on the Ukrainian side, but for us the interests of our farmer come first," Morawiecki said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

At the same time, on September 15, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary unilaterally imposed a national ban on the import of agricultural goods from Ukraine.

Ukraine filed lawsuits with the WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary regarding the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

After that, a spokesman for the Polish government suggested that Ukrainian refugees in Poland could lose aid from the new year.