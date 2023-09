NACB completes investigation against NBU ex-head Shevchenko, he faces up to 12 years in prison

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has completed a pre-trial investigation against the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko.

This is stated in the NACB message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NACBU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) opened materials to the defense and completed the investigation.

According to them, the former head of the National Bank Shevchenko created a criminal organization that took possession of more than UAH 206 million of the state Ukrgasbank.

These funds were then legalized through sole proprietors and some companies.

In addition to Shevchenko, who was the chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank at the time of the crime, his deputy Denys Chernyshov and his wife Natalia, ex-director of the department for working with corporate VIP clients of Ukrgasbank Oleksii Liutyi, former deputy director of the department for working with corporate VIP clients of the bank Olena Khmelenko, former deputy prosecutor general Mykola Herasimiuk with his wife Kateryna, are also suspects in the case.

Some of the persons featured in the case went to deals with the investigation.

Recently, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) approved one of these, which was concluded with three entrepreneurs.

They were given 5 years of suspended imprisonment with a trial of 1 year.

They are also required to contribute more than UAH 10 million to a special account of the United 24 fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine asked Austria to extradite the ex-head of the NBU Shevchenko.

The HACC allowed an absentee trial of the former head of the National Bank, who is suspected of embezzlement of budget funds.

The court arrested Shevchenko in absentia, and the NACB put him on the wanted list.