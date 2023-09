The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution on the introduction of a mechanism for verification and approval of exports of corn, rapeseed, sunflower, and wheat to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Ukraine is preparing relevant documents with Romania and Bulgaria.

"These countries did not violate the trade rules of the European Union and the Association Agreement and did not impose unilateral restrictions. Thank you for this, Ukraine greatly appreciates the responsible partnership," Shmyhal said.

He stressed that to solve the grain crisis, Ukraine presented a mechanism for verification and authorization of four types of agricultural products, which was supported by the European Commission.

At the same time, on September 28, the next meeting of the coordination platform on export and transit will be held, at which it is planned to finalize the proposals presented.

"4 countries have processed the Ukrainian plan, expressed their constructive comments and proposals and are ready for discussion. Only one state is against it. Unfortunately... We have neither a logical nor an economic explanation for this," said Shmyhal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

At the same time, on September 15, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary unilaterally imposed a national ban on the import of agricultural goods from Ukraine.

Ukraine filed lawsuits with the WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary concerning the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.