The Ministers of Agriculture of the Visegrad Group, which includes Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, ask Ukraine to withdraw a lawsuit against the World Trade Organization concerning the ban of the group of the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. It is reported by RMF FM.

"It is with great surprise and concern that we took Ukraine's decision to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization against our country, and we expect Ukraine to withdraw it," Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ryszard Bartosik said after talks in the Czech city of Znojmo.

He stressed that Poland seeks dialogue with Ukraine, and withdrawing the complaint will contribute to further negotiations.

The Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi was present online.

"To my question, will Ukraine withdraw the complaint, there was no answer. Minister (Solskyi - Ed.) said it's not a key issue, but it's a key issue for us. This is very important. This would create a good climate, and we would avoid months of proceedings," Bartosik emphasized.

He noted that in favor of the embargo is the fact that "transit volumes increase every day, every week, every month. Therefore, it is not clear why the European Union did not extend its ban."

The most important conclusion of the meeting, Bartosik added, is that grain from Ukraine should go where it is needed, and should not create difficulties in the markets of neighboring countries.

The Minister of Agriculture of the Czech Republic Marek Vyborny, summing up the negotiations, said that the countries of the Visegrad Group called on the European Commission to control the solidarity corridors along which Ukrainian grain should come to third countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

At the same time, on September 15, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary unilaterally imposed a national ban on the import of agricultural goods from Ukraine.

Ukraine filed lawsuits with the WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary concerning the ban of ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.