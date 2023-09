The information about the alleged promise of Germany and France to ensure Ukraine's quick accession to the European Union in exchange for the "overthrow" of the current Polish government is untrue and is an insinuation. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko wrote about this on Facebook.

Nikolenko noted that comments by a correspondent of the Polish TV broadcaster TVP in Brussels about the alleged promise of Germany and France to ensure Ukraine's quick accession to the EU in exchange for the "overthrow" of the current Polish government began to circulate in the Polish mass media.

"The mentioned information does not correspond to reality. We categorically reject such insinuations. The Ukrainian side did not receive any such proposals, had no intentions to interfere in Poland's internal affairs and does not have any. Moreover, Ukraine highly values Poland's support in repelling russian aggression, supporting our path to membership in the EU and NATO. We are also deeply grateful to Poles who show solidarity with Ukrainians. The latest manifestation of which was the presentation of state awards by the President of Ukraine to Polish citizens: journalist Bianca Zalevska and volunteer doctor Damian Duda," the statement said.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the Polish side not to give in to attempts at provocations, and emphasized the futility of attempts of this kind to drive a wedge into the high level of respect and cooperation between the peoples of Ukraine and Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 18, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, denied the information about the alleged involvement of Ukraine in the preparation of the rebellion in Georgia.

On September 8, Nikolenko said that the easing of sanctions against the aggressor state of russia in exchange for the restoration of the grain agreement would be a victory for russian food blackmail and an invitation for moscow to new waves of blackmail.

On August 30, Nikolenko replied that Ukraine does not trade its territories and sovereignty, as Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban once again called for this.